Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $935,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 152,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

