Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Down 2.3%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 32,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 19,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

