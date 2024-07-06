Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Down 2.3%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 32,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 19,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
Featured Stories
