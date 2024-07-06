PLANET (PLANET) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PLANET (PLANET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One PLANET token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PLANET has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $2.17 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLANET has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLANET Profile

PLANET’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000915 USD and is down -11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,887,138.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

