Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.36.

NYSE PII opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. Polaris has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

