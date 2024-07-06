Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Pool stock opened at $299.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.11. Pool has a 52 week low of $298.07 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Pool by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 395,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 25.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

