Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 207 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $690.65. 2,659,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $640.84 and its 200 day moving average is $590.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

