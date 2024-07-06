Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty comprises approximately 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,647,000 after acquiring an additional 244,490 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 245,827 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.98. 745,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

