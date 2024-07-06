Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,704,855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,872,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $5,509,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 176,380 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,231. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

