Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 933,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

