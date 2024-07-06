Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSE stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. VSE Co. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.59.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

