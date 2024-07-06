Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 39,355 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,355 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

