Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

RCL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.78. 1,235,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

