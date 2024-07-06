Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,534,000 after buying an additional 95,066 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IYW traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 595,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,265. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $156.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

