Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.22. 6,561,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,152 shares of company stock worth $131,779,561 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

