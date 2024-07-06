Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 30,548 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,848. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.