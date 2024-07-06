Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,185,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 176,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 47,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.26. 90,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.