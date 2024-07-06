Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 2,838,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

