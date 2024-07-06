Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,487. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

