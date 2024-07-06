Private Advisor Group LLC Has $59.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $59,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,085. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

