Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,914. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.73. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.