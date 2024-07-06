Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $13.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,930.15. 201,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,792.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3,636.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.