Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,247,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $106,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $414,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $84.00. 204,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,768. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

