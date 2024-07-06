Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.59. The company had a trading volume of 361,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

