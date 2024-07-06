Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 132,960 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,960 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,357. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.