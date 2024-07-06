Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 132,960 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,960 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,357. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

