Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.39. 3,660,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,444. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.