Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 43,891 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $320,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

