Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $79,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.42. 408,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

