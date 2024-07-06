Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.16% of Progyny worth $42,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 12.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after buying an additional 111,235 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

