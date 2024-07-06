Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $669,000 Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.07% of NovaGold Resources worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,183 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 705,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178,772 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,567,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,054 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 935,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,259. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

