Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. 197,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Articles

