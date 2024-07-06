Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.57. 777,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,975. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.