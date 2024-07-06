Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.45

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $19.95. Prothena shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 124,631 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Prothena Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Prothena by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Prothena by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $10,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

