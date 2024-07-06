Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Prudential alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Prudential

PUK opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential by 677.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,740,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.