Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JPM. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,244,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 95,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

