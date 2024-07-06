Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

