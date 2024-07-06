Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TXG stock opened at C$22.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
