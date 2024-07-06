Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$22.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

