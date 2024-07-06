Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $48,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 637,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,450. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average is $241.89.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

