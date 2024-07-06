Quantum Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

