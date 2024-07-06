QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 25,816 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $13.86.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
