R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -136.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after buying an additional 947,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in R1 RCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.