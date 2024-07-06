Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $61,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,429 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 699,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,935 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $37,790,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.0 %

RPD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. 446,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.