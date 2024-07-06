Request Trading Down 14.6% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $92.96 million and $3.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,406.01 or 1.00117626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063868 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08872844 USD and is down -13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,971,806.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.