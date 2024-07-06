Retirement Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,281,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,064,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average of $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

