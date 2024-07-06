Ripio Credit Network Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $173.56 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,157.16 or 1.00051651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067437 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00139054 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $120.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.