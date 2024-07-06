Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Rollins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,373 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

