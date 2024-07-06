Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.71.

Shares of RY opened at C$148.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$150.16.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

