Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $98.42. 215,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,864. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

