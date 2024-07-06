Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 192,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

