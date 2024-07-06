Sapphire Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,108.53 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $2,108.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.66 or 0.05283846 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00044473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,807,669,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,787,131,774 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

