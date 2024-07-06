SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 184,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,218. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $835.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

